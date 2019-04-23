Man arrested after allegedly threatening to kill 'everyone in his home'

A man was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill everyone in his home, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says.

Hallie Jo Seth Hanshaw, 20, of Ansted, is charged with two counts of domestic battery, two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury, one count of malicious wounding, brandishing a deadly weapon and destruction of property.

Deputies say it happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the Ansted area. Investigators say the suspect threatened “suicide by cop” as they were headed to the scene.

According to investigators, Hanshaw brandished a knife, held the knife to his own throat, broke numerous items in the home, struck the home owner and exposed two juveniles to his actions. Hanshaw also reportedly broke a mirror over the foot of the homeowner, causing an injury that required medical attention.

Hanshaw was taken to the Southern Regional Jail. His bond is $75,000 cash.

