Man arrested after allegedly trading wife's medications for sexual favors from caretaker

A man from Roane County faces charges after allegedly taking his bedridden wife's medications and trading them for sexual favors from her caregiver, court records show.

Bryce Alan Stotts, 63, of Spencer, is charged with abuse or neglect of an incapacitated adult and conspiracy to commit a felony.

West Virginia State Police say the caretaker overdosed on the prescribed medication. First responders were dispatched to the 200 block of Little Creek Road in Spencer for a woman who was unresponsive and believed to be dead.

Stotts' wife also has since passed away, according to troopers.

Stotts was arrested Dec. 13.

Investigators say Stotts and the caretaker allegedly had been having a relationship for about a year.

Stotts was taken to the Central Regional Jail. His bond is $15,000.