Man found unresponsive in bed of home he broke into

The Vinton County Sheriff's office has arrested a man who was found unresponsive in the bedroom of a house he broke into on Sunday, police said.

Jacob D. Keesee, 35, of McArthur, entered a house on Kelly Road through a window and was found asleep in a bed by the homeowner, police said. Keesee has been arrested for burglary, criminal trespass, possession of drugs and illegal use of drugs.

Police were called and found Keesee breathing but unresponsive in the bed. Vinton County EMS gave Keesee NARCAN. He remained unresponsive and was taken to the hospital.

Police found a baggy of suspected Methamphetamine, needles and other drug paraphernalia in Keesee's clothing, police said.

After being released from the hospital, Keesee was arrested and taken to South Eastern Ohio Regional Jail. A bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.