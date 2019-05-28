Man arrested after drugs found in I-64 incident

A man was arrested Tuesday night when police found suspected drugs after the suspect lost control and drove into the Interstate 64 median.

It happened in the eastbound lanes, just before West Mall Road in the Barboursville area.

Investigators say they found a white crystal substance and suboxone without a prescription.

Crews from Cabell County Emergency Medical Services, Barboursville Police Department and the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

The man, who was driving a car with Kentucky plates, is expected to be charged with possession of drugs.

The incident briefly slowed down eastbound I-64 traffic after one lane was closed.

The suspect's name hasn't been released at this time.

