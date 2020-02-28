Man arrested after food stolen out of fridge

An accused thief has been caught more than a month after a home break-in.

Jordan Ervin faces burglary and conspiracy charges after a home break-in in Huntington.

The criminal complaint says on Jan. 13, Jordan Ervin broke into a bedroom window of a home in the 1300 block of East Campbell Park Drive in Huntington.

Court documents say Ervin and Joseph Blevins stole items out of the house and loaded them into a red van and took off.

Among the items stolen were a gaming system, a gas heater, and food out of the refrigerator.

The Western Regional Jail website says Ervin was booked Wednesday.

He's charged with burglary and conspiracy.

A detective with the Cabell County Sheriff's Department says a warrant had been issued for Blevins' arrest.

