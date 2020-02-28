Man arrested after food stolen out of fridge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An accused thief has been caught more than a month after a home break-in.
Jordan Ervin faces burglary and conspiracy charges after a home break-in in Huntington.
The criminal complaint says on Jan. 13, Jordan Ervin broke into a bedroom window of a home in the 1300 block of East Campbell Park Drive in Huntington.
Court documents say Ervin and Joseph Blevins stole items out of the house and loaded them into a red van and took off.
Among the items stolen were a gaming system, a gas heater, and food out of the refrigerator.
The Western Regional Jail website says Ervin was booked Wednesday.
He's charged with burglary and conspiracy.
A detective with the Cabell County Sheriff's Department says a warrant had been issued for Blevins' arrest.