Man arrested after police find meth, heroin

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says the US Marshals Cuffed Task Force arrested 25-year-old Melquan Brown Wednesday in Huntington.

Brown was arrested for felony drug warrants issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

A traffic stop was made on Brown in Wayne when he was on his way to Wayne High School for an event, according Sherriff Thompson. During that stop, the DEU found a distribution quantity of crystal meth and heroin, along with other evidence.

Brown is from Charleston, but is living in Huntington on parole.

Brown is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Pseudoephedrine Altered.

Brown's bond is set at $100,000.