Man arrested after police find meth, heroin

Brown is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Pseudoephedrine Altered.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Wed 11:36 PM, May 15, 2019

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says the US Marshals Cuffed Task Force arrested 25-year-old Melquan Brown Wednesday in Huntington.

Brown was arrested for felony drug warrants issued after an investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

A traffic stop was made on Brown in Wayne when he was on his way to Wayne High School for an event, according Sherriff Thompson. During that stop, the DEU found a distribution quantity of crystal meth and heroin, along with other evidence.

Brown is from Charleston, but is living in Huntington on parole.

Brown is charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Heroin, and Pseudoephedrine Altered.

Brown's bond is set at $100,000.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus