Man arrested after robbery turns violent

Huntington police arrested a man from Detroit early Wednesday morning after a robbery turned violent.

It happened at a building on the 800 block of Virginia Avenue in Huntington.

According to the criminal complaint, Vernon Kinchen grabbed a woman in the stairwell by her throat, slammed her to the ground and hit her face.

Police say Kinchen then pushed the woman's four-year-old daughter down and stole the woman's keys.

A few hours later, police found Kinchen in the stairwell of a nearby building with a stolen gun.

He was arrested and charged with robbery, being a felon in possession of a firearm and battery.

