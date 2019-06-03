Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man in the face

A man from Branchland, West Virginia is facing felony charges after troopers say he shot someone in the face.

According to the criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police troopers responded to a shooting at the Ten Mile Mud Hole in Branchland on May 25. Troopers arrived on scene to find Roy Fulks on the ground, appearing to be intoxicated.

A witness told troopers he heard the gunshot and turned around to see Fulks holding a gun. Another witness tackled the suspect.They say Fulks was able to fire one more shot, but it did not hit anyone.

The witnesses wrestled the gun away from Fulks and held the suspect there until law enforcement arrived.

While the group kept the suspect under control, they say Stevie Bays walked by holding his arm and face. He was bleeding. Troopers say he was shot in the face.

Bystanders took Bays in an ATV to get medical help. They drove to McClarity Fork and from there, EMS took the victim to Cabell Huntington Hospital.

Troopers found five .38 special rounds on Fulks. They say he was "unable to give a statement at this time due to his intoxication and medical state," according to the criminal complaint.

Fulks was taken to the hospital for injuries he suffered while being tackled. He has since been released from the hospital.

He's charged with attempted murder, malicious wounding, wanton endangerment, and a felon in possession of a firearm.

Fulks is in the West Virginia Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Bays' condition is unknown at this time.

