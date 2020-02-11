Man arrested after shooting, standoff

One man is recovering after being shot in the head, another man arrested Monday evening in Greenup County, Ky.

Kentucky State Police says the victim, Michael Meade, called 911 to tell them he had been shot in the head by Herman Bays on Roar Cemetery Road in Wurtland.

KSP says Meade was taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

Meantime, Bays barricaded himself inside the home. After a KSP Special Response Team arrived, Bays came out of the door and was arrested with no further incident.

Bays is charged with first degree assault. He was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center. Troopers say more charges are expected.