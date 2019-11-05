Man arrested after shots fired in southeast Ohio

A man from Meigs County was arrested after shots were fired during the weekend near a home along state Route 124 in Vinton County, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says.

Todd M. Price, 48, of Rutland, made many threatening calls before the shooting, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. Several rounds from a handgun were fired into the air during the drive-by incident.

Deputies say Price was located later at a home along Peterson Hollow Road in Rutland. Investigators say they negotiated with him for several minutes before he came downstairs and surrendered.

Price is charged with inducing panic, aggravated menacing, having weapons under disability, using weapons while intoxicated and improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

The sheriff's departments in both Meigs and Vinton counties were involved in the investigation.

Price was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

