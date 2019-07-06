Man arrested after trying to pull gun on trooper

A man is in jail after troopers say he tried to pull a gun on a trooper Saturday afternoon.

Jeremy Bartram, 27, from Lavalette, was stopped along Hal Greer Blvd in Huntington.

Officials say when the trooper came up to Bartram's car, Bartram allegedly went to pull a gun out from under the driver's seat, but the trooper stopped him, and was able to get Bartram in to handcuffs without incident.

Troopers say they did find drugs in Bartram's car.

Bartram is facing several charges including possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver, and driving on a suspended license.

He was taken to Western Regional Jail.