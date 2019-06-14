Man arrested and charged following stabbing

A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed Friday evening, and another man was arrested.

Chief Hank Dial says that the victim was stabbed twice and that his injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of Marcum Terrace.

Dial said officers were able to identify the suspect quickly and they tracked him down a few blocks away from the scene.

Thomas Anderson has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.

Anderson, 54 of Huntington, is charged with malicious or unlawful assault. He was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $50,000.