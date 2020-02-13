Man arrested, charged with rape

A man is in jail on rape charges after the Scioto County Sheriff's Office says a juvenile female reported to an out of town hospital that she had been sexually assaulted.

On Monday, detectives were sent out of town to interview the victim. During the interview, another juvenile victim was identified and later interviewed on Tuesday.

Detectives say the victims told them the assault had been happening for several years.

According to the Scioto County Sheriff, the youngest victim is 11-years-old.

Detectives say the victim's told them they had not come forward sooner because they were afraid.

Michael Rexroad, 43, of Minford was arrested at a home in Minford Wednesday. Rexroad has been charged with six counts of rape.

He is currently in the Scioto County Jail on a $600,000 bond.

Rexroad is set to appear in Portsmouth Minicipal Court Thursday.

