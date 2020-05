A man was arrested Monday after deputies found drugs inside his car.

Deputies with the Martin County Sheriff's Department arrested Edd Pack, 27, of Inez after a traffic stop.

Deputies say they found several bags of crystal meth and a used needle inside Pack's car.

Pack who has an outstanding parole violation was charged with the possession of contraband substance and the intent to buy or sell contraband.

Pack was transported to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.