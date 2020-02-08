Man arrested following officer involved shooting and hours long standoff

A Lewis County man has been arrested following a five hour standoff with police Friday evening.

Lewis County Sheriff Johnny Bivens said deputies were called to Dearing Lane in Tollesboro around 5 p.m. to a report of a man with a rifle attempting to break into a home.

When authorities got on scene, Adrian Hord, 41, of Tollesboro, barricaded himself in a detached garage, Bivens said.

At one point during the standoff, Hord got out his rifle and fired at two police officers who returned fire, Bivens said. No one was hurt by the gunfire.

Deputies said that Hord had assaulted and significantly injured five people, including two children.

Police engaged with Hord around 10:30 p.m., taking him into custody and ending the standoff.

Hord has been charged with first degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and attempted murder of a police officer and is being held at the Lewis County Detention Center. Bivens said additional charges may be filed as the investigation is further investigated.

Kentucky State Police and the Vanceburg Police Department assisted with the incident. Troopers are investigating.