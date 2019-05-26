Man arrested for allegedly punching people at random

A man is facing charges after Charleston police say he was punching people at random.

Charles Richard Hayes, 35, from Charleston was arrested Friday night and charged with malicious wounding.

Police say Hayes punched three people at random around Virginia Street East and Summers Street.

One man who was punched was treated for severe bleeding around his mouth and may have a broken jaw, police add.

This is not Hayes' first run in with police for punching people.

Earlier in May, police tell WSAZ Hayes was charged with battery after allegedly punching a man who had just been shot just outside the Capitol Hotel.

Hayes is in the South Central Regional Jail on a $15,000 bond.

