Man arrested for allegedly shooting toward neighbor's home

A man was arrested for allegedly firing a gun toward a neighbor’s home in Racine, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says.

Perry A. Smith, 57, of Racine, faces charges of aggravated menacing, discharging a firearm over a public road or highway and using a weapon while intoxicated.

A neighbor told deputies that Smith had been in front of their home, yelling threats and squealing his vehicle’s tires. That neighbor said he returned to his home and began firing a weapon.

Smith was taken to the Middleport Jail pending a court appearance.

