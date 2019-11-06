Man allegedly steals more than $1,000 from girls basketball league

A man from Russell, Kentucky, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing more than $1,000 from a girls basketball league, Greenup County court records show.

Joshua Sailey, 40, faces three felony counts of theft by unlawful taking.

According to the arrest complaint warrant, the thefts happened from October 2016 to November 2018 when Sailey was treasurer of the Marv Meredith Girls Youth Basketball League.

The funds, which totaled a little more than $1,021, were taken at the gate and concession stand. Investigators say Sailey failed to deposit those funds into the girls basketball account.

Sailey was taken to the Greenup County Detention Center but is no longer an inmate there, according to the jail’s website.

