Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill woman with shotgun

A man from Putnam County was arrested after allegedly threatening to kill a woman with a shotgun and strangling her, county court records show.

Tony Lee Buck, 55, of Buffalo, West Virginia, is charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies responded to a domestic violence situation Monday.

They say the woman was thrown onto a porch floor with a shotgun toward her face as the suspect allegedly threatened to kill her.

The victim told deputies that Buck then got on top of her and began strangling her. She said she nearly lost consciousness.

According to the criminal complaint, Buck was convicted of grand larceny in 1983 and second-degree arson in 1993.

The victim told deputies that Buck has threatened to kill her with a firearm before.

Buck was taken to the Western Regional Jail. His bond is $150,000 cash only.