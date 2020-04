Charleston Police made an arrest at an adult entertainment club Monday afternoon.

Police cruisers lined Capitol Street at about 2 p.m.

Officers at the scene tell WSAZ.com a man broke into the business.

A K9 unit was brought in to assist officers in the arrest.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated.

When released, officers say he will face a breaking and entering charge.

