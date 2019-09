A man is in jail after investigators say he was arrested at a home where they found meth, pills, marijuana, and cash.

Nathan Cyrus, 42, from Louisa was arrested Saturday at a home near Blaine Elementary School in Lawrence County, Kentucky.

The Lawrence County Constable Association tells WSAZ, Cyrus has been on the run from a warrant issued by the parole board for a previous trafficking conviction.

Cyrus was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.