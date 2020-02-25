Man arrested for rape

A man has been arrested for rape, sodomy and sexual abuse, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers say Mark Miller, 52, of Argillite, was charged with rape 1st degree, two counts of rape in the 2nd degree, four counts of rape in the 3rd degree, two counts of 3rd degree sodomy and five counts of sexual abuse in the 1st degree.

Investigators began the investigation after a teenager told detectives they had been forced into an intimate relationship with a person the teen's mother was having a sexual relationship with. Troopers say it started about five years ago.

After an investigation, KSP got enough evidence to present a case to the Greenup County Grand Jury. They got an indictment for Miller and he was arrested after a short standoff troopers on February 18.

Miller is being held in the Greenup County Detention Center.

The incident is under investigation.

