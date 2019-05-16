Man arrested for several Roane County break-ins

A man is behind bars and facing felony charges after he was accused of breaking into outbuildings in Roane County, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint says Justin Stotts, 39, was listed as a suspect and questioned by police after neighbors on Clover Road reported break-ins and missing items. He was arrested Monday, according to Roane County Sheriff Todd Cole.

According to the complaint, the first report came from a woman who said her outbuilding and a vacant home were broken into. The victim said both buildings were locked and entered by force.

The woman said several items were stolen including an antique wooden recliner, two patio tables, four aluminum chairs, a kitchen counter top, and glass figurines.

The Roane County Sheriff's Department also took a report of another home and outbuilding being broken into down the road. The complaint says the outbuilding was unlocked, but the home was entered by force.

The owner reported several items missing including a pony saddle, fishing poles, and an old water pump.

When deputies questioned Stotts, he showed them a counter top and ceramic dish on his property. Officials said the items on Stotts' property matched the items reported missing by the victims.

Deputies also learned of another break-in after searching Stotts' property.

Stotts is charged with breaking and entering, petit larceny, and nighttime burglary. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.