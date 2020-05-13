Man arrested for suspected drug activity in Scioto County

A man was arrested Wednesday at his home for suspected drug activity, the New Boston Police Department said.

Doug Cremeans, 41, was taken into custody around noon at his home along Grace Street.

Police say Cremeans is on parole for illegally manufacturing drugs, and they’ve had several complaints about suspected drug activity at his home in recent weeks.

State parole officers assisted New Boston police in a search of the property, which turned up a baggie containing a white crystal substance, drug abuse instruments and scales. The suspected drugs have been sent to the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing.

The county prosecutor is reviewing the case to determine charges.

