Man arrested for allegedly threatening to kill Lincoln County judge

A man was arrested for threatening to kill a Lincoln County judge, according to Lincoln County Sheriff G.W. Linville.

According to a criminal complaint, Judge Ron Salmons went to deputies on June 19 and filed a complaint stating that Michael Levandowski threatened to kill him.

Sheriff Linville said Judge Salmons provided audio recordings and text messages as proof.

In the recording, Levandowski stated he would kill Judge Salmons when he got the chance.

In text messages to his ex-girlfriend, Levandowski said he was unhappy about the court's decision in a child custody and support hearing.

Levandowski was arrested June 20. He is charged with threats of terrorist acts, harassment and assault.

He is being held at the Western Regional Jail on a $100,000 bond.