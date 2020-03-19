Man arrested in Dunbar shooting

A man has been arrested following a shots fired call in Dunbar early Thursday morning.

Warren Estes, 30, is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment after police said he fired shots into a house on the 100 block of Knots Ave. around 1:10 in the morning.

According to a criminal complaint, Estes fired several shots at the house then fled the scene in a white Ford Mustang. He was stopped by police and arrested without incident.

Police found three shell casings at the scene, the criminal complaint said.

Estes' bond has been set at $10,000 cash only and is being held at South Central Regional Jail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 27, 2020.