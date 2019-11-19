Man arrested in Huntington for alleged rape in northern Ohio

A man wanted on a rape charge in northern Ohio was arrested Tuesday in Huntington, according to a criminal complaint from Cabell County Magistrate Court.

John F. Hauserman, 22, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, was arrested on U.S. 60, the complaint says.

He is charged in West Virginia with being a fugitive from justice. According to the criminal complaint, the alleged rape happened in Cuyahoga County, Ohio.

Hauserman was taken to the Western Regional Jail. He is being held without bond pending extradition to Ohio.