Man arrested in Meigs County after drugs seized

A man was arrested on a warrant from another Ohio county after deputies seized methamphetamine, heroin and prescription pills, the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Matthew Burke, 48, of Pomeroy, was wanted on a warrant from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. He waived extradition and was turned over to that office. Investigators also seized a large amount of cash and drug paraphernalia.

Meigs County Sheriff Keith Wood said Burke was taken into custody just before midnight Tuesday in the 36000 block of New Hope Road in Chester Township.

Other agencies assisted in the arrest, including the Major Crimes Task Force of Gallia-Meigs and the Middleport Police Department.