A man was arrested and sent to jail in Pike County Friday after being accused of distributing child pornography.

Oscar Calhoun, 34, of Jonestown, Pennsylvania was arrested by the U.S. Marshall's Service.

Court records said he sent the child porn to two other men.

This combined with a previous conviction for child porn and sex abuse in Illinois mean he could now face up to 40 years in prison.

He is currently being held in the Pike County Detention Center.