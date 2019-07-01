Man arrested in Portsmouth gas station robberies

A man from Portsmouth was arrested in connection with two gas station robberies in the city, Portsmouth Police said Monday.

Both robberies happened Saturday – one at the Speedway in the 2400 block of Gallia Street and the other at the Super Quik in the 2900 block of Scioto Trail.

Stephen Patrick Queen, 30, is charged with two counts of robbery. He was arrested after police saw a man running from the second robbery location. Officers used a Taser to help subdue Queen.

Police say witnesses positively identified Queen as the suspect.

In the first robbery, police say the suspect demanded money, threatened an employee and left in what looked like a 1990s model Toyota Camry. The car was found later in a business parking lot in the 1000 block of Coles Boulevard.

Queen was taken to the Scioto County Jail. Anyone with information about either robbery is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Investigation Bureau at 740-354-1600.

