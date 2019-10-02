Man arrested in Scioto County home burglary

A man was arrested Wednesday on a burglary charge in connection with a home break-in that involved more than $10,000 worth of belongings taken, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office says.

Lindon Johnson, who’s from Franklin Furnace, Ohio, is charged with second-degree burglary.

Investigators say a woman’s home in Franklin Furnace was broken into Tuesday. Several belongings were taken, including a 500-watt generator, musical equipment and a Russian rifle worth more than $10,000.

Deputies say a stolen guitar was found at a music shop in Ashland, Kentucky. Detectives were able to use video and information from that store to identify two suspects involved in the burglary, as well as a vehicle that was used during the incident.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office worked with the Ashland Police Department to release the guitar to the victim and help lead to Johnson's arrest.

Johnson was taken to the Scioto County Jail where he’s being held on a $30,000 bond.

Investigators say more charges are possible after a grand jury reviews the evidence.

