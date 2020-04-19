Man arrested in Scioto County kidnapping case

A man is in jail after Scioto County deputies say he robbed and kidnapped an elderly man back in February.

Thomas Glass, 51, is charged with aggravated burglary and kidnapping for the incident that happened on Dixon Mill Road in Wheelersburg. For more about the original incident,click here.

The Scioto County Sheriff's office says Glass was arrested Sunday after detectives got a tip about where he was.

After reportedly running from deputies, Glass was arrested and taken to the Scioto County Jail.

The Southern Ohio Drug Task Force and K-9 Unit with the Portsmouth Police Department helped with Glass' arrest.

