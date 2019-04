A man is facing rape charges, accused of sexually assaulting three children under the age of 13.

Travis Beavers, 26, of Oak Hill, is in the Jackson County Correctional Facility, charged with rape.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant at Beavers' home on Bucklick Creek Road on April 13.

Deputies took Beavers in for questioning and later arrested him.

According to deputies, additional charges against Beavers may be filed.