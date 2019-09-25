Man arrested in armed robbery in eastern Ky.

A man is behind bars in Greenup County after an armed robbery during the weekend.

Justin Huffman, who's from Flatwoods, was arrested at his home by Greenup County Sheriff's deputies after a robbery that happened Saturday along Lucerine Lane.

Investigators say it's not the first-time offense for Huffman, saying he previously had been convicted for armed robbery in an unrelated incident.

Deputies were concerned because Huffman had made several threats toward law enforcement, so they called in backup from the Ashland Police Department and the Special Response Team. Officers went to his house and took him into custody.

Huffman faces first-degree robbery charges, among others. He's being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

