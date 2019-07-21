Man arrested in connection to breaking and entering

A man is in jail after troopers say he broke in to a home.

According to West Virginia State Police, an investigation into the break-in led officials to the home of Gregory McSweeney on Norway Avenue.

After serving the search warrant, officials say they found at least $25,000 worth of stolen goods. McSweeney was also was in possession of two firearms and around three and a half pounds of marijuana.

He has been charged with transfer and receiving of stolen property and possession of marijuana greater than 15 grams. McSweeney also faces multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants.

Other charges will be filed at a later time.

State Police were assisted in this investigation by the Cabell County Sheriff's Department and the Huntington Police Department.

