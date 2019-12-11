Man arrested in connection to several property crimes in Kanawha County

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with several property crimes in Kanawha County.

Justin Davis, 25, of Nitro, is charged with grand larceny, as well as transferring and receiving stolen property and conspiracy.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff's office, Davis stole from Sunbelt Rentals. He is also accused of a theft from Custom 4x4 and is accused of stealing a package from the porch of a home in St. Albans.

Deputies say they have recovered some of the property and have already returned the items to the owners including industrial batteries, jumper cables, extension cords, custom lighting and a 3-D printer.

Davis was arrested Tuesday in the Jefferson area of Kanawha County by the Sheriff's Office's Property Crimes Unit and the Warrants Squad.