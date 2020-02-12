Man arrested in connection with Fayette County murder

A man has been arrested on murder charges in connection with a woman's death last year in Fayette County, the sheriff’s department there said Wednesday.

Rondall Lee Renick, 43, is charged with first-degree murder.

The woman's remains were found July 24, 2019, in the Beckwith area of Fayette County. For the original story: CLICK HERE.

Deputies say Renick was arrested by West Virginia State Police in Kanawha County. Investigators say the remains of the victim, Dawn Grose, were found in a home where Renick was living when the discovery was made.

The West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and experts with the Smithsonian Institute in Washington helped with the investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.

Renick was taken to the South Central Regional Jail.

