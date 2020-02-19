Suspect in Huntington shooting arrested

A man wanted in connection with a shooting back in September of 2019 has been arrested.

According to a criminal complaint, Marquize Kumae Scott, of Huntington was arrested Tuesday by members of the Huntington Police Department and Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force after an attempted traffic stop.

Officers stopped Scott in the 2300 block of 9th avenue. Officers say he attempted to make a run for it by hopping out of the car from the passenger's side.

Investigators say officers and detectives chased Scott while giving him commands to stop.

They say the chase continued through yards and between houses until Scott was taken into custody in the 2400 block of 10th avenue.

Scott is facing charges of malicious wounding and wanton endangerment. Police say Scott shot another man, Jovan Carpenter, in the 1700 block of Artisan Avenue on September 10.

Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial says the incident began with an argument. The suspect fired five or six rounds, hitting Carpenter at least once in the thigh.

