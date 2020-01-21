Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

A man from Louisa was arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery in Louisa, according to Kentucky State Police.

Donald D. Adams Jr., 48, of Louisa, is charged with first-degree armed robbery, according to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

KSP troopers say the robbery happened Monday evening at the Case Mart in Louisa.

Troopers say a search warrant was obtained for Adams’ home, which is located less than a block away from the business that was involved.

Adams remains in custody in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

