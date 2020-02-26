Man arrested in connection with burglary on school property

A man was arrested in connection with a burglary on Raceland-Worthington Middle School property, Boyd County Sheriff’s deputies say.

They identify the suspect as Marvin Sean Hogsten.

The burglary happened late last month when a man was caught on surveillance video getting into a building and stealing tools at a school construction site.

WSAZ covered the story, and investigators referred to the suspect’s “eerie grin” on the surveillance footage. For the original story: CLICK HERE.

It is unknown at this time what charges Hogsten faces in connection with the incident.

