Man arrested in connection with large fight that led to a stabbing

A man who police say was involved in a large fight that led to a stabbing early this month in Ashland was arrested Tuesday after his release from the hospital.

Christopher Brown, 24, faces a first-degree assault charge, Ashland Police say.

According to the department, Brown was taken into custody at APD headquarters and then transferred to the Boyd County Detention Center.

Police say the incident happened March 6 in the 400 block of 31st Street and involved up to 15 people. For previous coverage: CLICK HERE.

A 39-year-old man who was stabbed is expected to make a full recovery, officers say.

Another man, Shane Brown, 41, of Ashland, faces first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest charges. Ashland Police say he is Christopher Brown’s father.

