Man arrested in connection with theft at Scioto County racetrack

A man from Lucasville faces multiple charges after he was arrested in connection with a theft that happened last week at Portsmouth Raceway Park, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Deputies say an employee at the racetrack called 911, saying that someone had broken into the track and stole food and a John Deere utility vehicle

Investigators later received a call from another property, suspecting a break-in. But when deputies arrived, they couldn't find anyone there.

Deputies say that's when the caretaker of the property pointed out a John Deere Gator hidden behind a camper.

Officers were able to verify it as the vehicle stolen from the racetrack.

Blanton, who is 36, faces several charges including breaking and entering and grand theft. He is being held in the Scioto County Jail. His bond is $15,000.

