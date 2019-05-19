Man arrested in park after police find drugs on him

Paintsville Police Department say a man was arrested on drug charges Saturday after they responded to a tip about a suspicious person at the Paintsville City Park.

Officers say Jeffery Osborne was arrested after it was found Osborne had a bench warrant.

After further investigation, officers found over four grams of a substance they believed to meth in Osborne's pocket.

He was charged with possesion of a control substance and placed in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

Paintsville Police Department urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911.