Man arrested in park after police find drugs on him

PAINTSVILLE, KY (WSAZ) Paintsville Police Department say a man was arrested on drug charges Saturday after they responded to a tip about a suspicious person at the Paintsville City Park.
Officers say Jeffery Osborne was arrested after it was found Osborne had a bench warrant.
After further investigation, officers found over four grams of a substance they believed to meth in Osborne's pocket.
He was charged with possesion of a control substance and placed in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.
Paintsville Police Department urge anyone who sees anything suspicious to call 911.
