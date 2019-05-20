Man arrested on aggravated burglary charges in Portsmouth

A man from West Portsmouth was arrested Saturday after allegedly trying to break into a home in the 1200 block of Robinson Avenue, Portsmouth Police say.

Leo Buggs, 39, faces two counts of aggravated burglary, having a weapon under disability and criminal trespassing.

Investigators say the incident happened at the Portsmouth Metropolitan Housing Authority complex at Farley Square. Officers received information about a man on an apartment complex roof, trying to get into an apartment through an upstairs window. That man was armed with a handgun.

Police say the man was crouched on a porch roof at the home when they arrived and would not show his hands. He was detained “after several tense moments.”

Officers seized a handgun from the roof after Buggs was in custody. It was loaded with six rounds of ammunition, and one round had been fired.

Police say Buggs, who was taken to the Scioto County Jail, had gone into someone’s apartment without their permission.

