Man arrested on drug charges after incident at convenience store

A man is facing charges after deputies say he was found with over four grams of crystal meth at a Logan County convenience store.

Deputies say they were called Sunday to the Little General Store in Stollings for possible drug activity.

They say James Frye was at the store. While deputies were speaking with Frye, they say they found a knife in his pocket, and Frye admitted to having meth in his pocket as well.

Deputies say Frye had 4.54 grams of crystal meth, digital scales, 22 small zip lock bags, and more than $1,100 in cash.

Frye was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.