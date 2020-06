A man from Ashland, Kentucky, was arrested Monday on drug charges, according to Kenova Police.

Officers say Timothy Keyser, 58, was taken into custody around 5 p.m. in the 1000 block of U.S. 60 in Kenova after officers saw a hand-to-hand transaction near a gas station.

Police say Keyser is charged with delivery of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and heroin was recovered from him.

Keyser was taken to the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.