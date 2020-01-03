Man arrested on drug charges in Rowan County, Ky.

A man was arrested Friday on charges, including drug trafficking, at a home in Morehead, Kentucky State Police say.

Joshua Bowling, 36, of Morehead, is charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.

Troopers say Bowling's arrest followed an ongoing narcotics investigation. Investigators say Bowling was trafficking in methamphetamine.

Bowling is in custody in the Rowan County Detention Center.