Man arrested on drug charges in Rowan County, Ky.

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) -- A man was arrested Friday on charges, including drug trafficking, at a home in Morehead, Kentucky State Police say.
Joshua Bowling, 36, of Morehead, is charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree wanton endangerment and drug paraphernalia buy/possess.
Troopers say Bowling's arrest followed an ongoing narcotics investigation. Investigators say Bowling was trafficking in methamphetamine.
Bowling is in custody in the Rowan County Detention Center.