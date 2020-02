A man from Russell was arrested after allegedly trying to sell drugs in a mall parking lot, investigators say.

Timothy Jackson, 32, was arrested Friday in the Ashland Town Center parking lot, according to the Northeast Kentucky Drug Task Force.

Jackson’s charges include trafficking in heroin and methamphetamine, and wanton endangerment.

Investigators say they seized distribution amounts of meth and heroin from Jackson.

He was taken to the Boyd County Detention Center.