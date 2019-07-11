Man arrested on drug trafficking charges

A man was arrested in Boyd County Wednesday on numerous charges, including drug trafficking.

The Boyd County Sheriff's Department says Jibri Russell, 27, was arrested on Stallard Street in Westwood.

Sgt. J. Delaney says Russell had warrants for trafficking marijuana, escape, criminal mischief, and possession of controlled substance. The Department says while they were arresting him, more evidence was found connecting Russell to other drug trafficking charges.

Deputies found and seized 120 vape cartridges with 90-95% THC in each cartridge. They also found drug paraphernalia, digital scales, and marijuana.

Russell was charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Department says this is the second time in less than a month that Russell has been arrested and charged for drug trafficking.