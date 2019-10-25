Man arrested on drug-trafficking charges near eastern Ky. school

A man was arrested on drug-trafficking charges near a school, according to a news release Friday from the FIVCO Area Drug Enforcement Task Force (F.A.D.E.).

Officers say it happened in the 500 block of Robert and Mary Street in Grayson.

Shaquan A. Stridiron, 24, faces three counts of trafficking in marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school (more than eight ounces and less than five pounds).

F.A.D.E officers seized more than three pounds of marijuana along with a large quantity of cash and firearms, according to the news release. Detectives said an AKM 47-type rifle, a shotgun and three handguns were seized at the home.

Stridiron was taken to the Carter County Detention Center and later released on bond.

